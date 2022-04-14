This Is The Best 'Date Night' Restaurant In Louisiana

When you think of "date night," you likely think of your favorite place to grab a nice meal to share with that special someone. Whether you are going out on a first-date foray or an anniversary celebration, Louisiana has plenty of unique restaurants to fit your needs.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best "date night" restaurant in each state. According to the site:

"When we think of the perfect date night images of cozy corners, charming ambience and easy conversation over plates of delicious food often come to mind. Although we're partial to relaxed and intimate spaces, crisp white tablecloths with leather-bound menus have [their] place too, for those special anniversaries and times you want to be a bit fancy."

So which Louisiana restaurant is the best option for date night?

The Elysian Bar in New Orleans

According to its website, the Elysian Bar in New Orleans evolves throughout the day, starting with coffee and pastries in the morning before moving into its full menu for lunch and dinner and ultimately opening its full bar for drinks in the evening. The Elysian Bar is located at 2317 Burgundy Street in New Orleans.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"You could go to any number of old-school establishments in the French Quarter, have a terrific time and eat top-notch Louisiana Creole dishes. But this bar in the hip Marigny district is perfect for a night of connecting over strong cocktails soaked up with flavorsome small plates like burrata and grits with seasonal ingredients. The chic interior is all nooks, crannies and dim lighting while, for balmy evenings, there's a dreamy plant-filled patio."

Check out the full report here.