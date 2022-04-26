This North Carolina Restaurant Is One Of The Most 'Unusual' In The U.S.

When you think of unusually-themed restaurants, a few may immediately come to mind, such as Medieval Times or Rainforest Cafe. However, there are plenty of eateries around the U.S. that offer just as unique an experience as the most famous themed restaurants. Cheapism compiled a list of 22 of the most "unusual" themed restaurants in the country, including one right here in North Carolina.

So which North Carolina restaurant is among the most interesting themed restaurants in the U.S.?

Pirate's Landing

Decked out like a massive pirate ship, Pirate's Landing Seafood Restaurant, located about 70 miles west of Greensboro in Elkin, has a very distinguishable exterior that lets diners know they are in for a treat.

Pirate's Landing is located at 161 Interstate Way in Elkin.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"It's hard to miss Pirate's Landing, which is indeed styled after a massive pirate ship complete with skull-and-crossbones flags, masts, weathered boards, and rope-lined walkways. Don't miss the koi pond as you enter. Inside, there is plenty more to look at, including pirate murals, weapons, cannons, and treasure chests, plus occasional tableside magic shows. Seafood, of course, is the main culinary draw, and visitors with the heartiest appetites can dig into the Buccaneer's Fried Seafood Feast of baby flounder, crab cakes, clam strips, oysters, popcorn shrimp and scallops."

Check out the full list here to see the most unique and "unusual" restaurants in the country.