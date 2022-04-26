YUNGBLUD Confirms Collab That Has Fans 'Screaming Crying Throwing Up'

On Tuesday (April 26), YUNGBLUD confirmed his collaboration with WILLOW and revealed that the new song is set to come out on May 6.

"somethins comin may 6th … u ready? 🖤☠️🖤 @willowsmith," the UK rocker captioned an Instagram clip of WILLOW lighting his cigarette. She also shared the news with some magazine collage type imagery of herself and YUNGBLUD.

He also teased what appear to be lyrics from the song on Twitter, writing: "i wish i could just let go of all the memories i know of all the memories i know but they’re still stuck in my brain …"

One fan perfectly conveyed what everyone else was thinking by replying: "screaming crying throwing up."

See YUNGBLUD and WILLOW's posts below.