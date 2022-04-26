YUNGBLUD Confirms Collab That Has Fans 'Screaming Crying Throwing Up'
By Katrina Nattress
April 26, 2022
On Tuesday (April 26), YUNGBLUD confirmed his collaboration with WILLOW and revealed that the new song is set to come out on May 6.
"somethins comin may 6th … u ready? 🖤☠️🖤 @willowsmith," the UK rocker captioned an Instagram clip of WILLOW lighting his cigarette. She also shared the news with some magazine collage type imagery of herself and YUNGBLUD.
He also teased what appear to be lyrics from the song on Twitter, writing: "i wish i could just let go of all the memories i know of all the memories i know but they’re still stuck in my brain …"
One fan perfectly conveyed what everyone else was thinking by replying: "screaming crying throwing up."
See YUNGBLUD and WILLOW's posts below.
The WILLOW collab isn't the only one YUNGBLUD's teased recently. A few months ago, he was asked if Miley Cyrus will be featured on his next album. “Listen, I cannot disclose that information," he said at the time, before adding: "Maybe, baby.”
YUNGBLUD has yet to officially announce his third album; however, he officially started his new era last month by wiping his social media accounts before releasing his latest single "The Funeral."
Mick Jagger recently praised YUNGBLUD and Machine Gun Kelly for how they've transformed rock n' roll. “In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few. You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll,” said The Rolling Stones frontman.