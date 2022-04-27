3 Tennessee High Schools Are Among The Best In The U.S. For 2022

Graduating high school is a rite of passage that many students look forward to achieving before heading into the "real world." While some choose to follow a vocational path, others look forward to continuing on an academic path in college; however, where you attend high school could have an impact on how prepared you are for higher education.

U.S. News & World Report ranked nearly 18,000 high schools across the country using six factors based on college preparedness and school performance — college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate — to determine the best high schools in 2022. Three schools in Tennessee made the Top 100 best high schools, including one that even cracked the Top 10 overall.

So which Tennessee high schools are some of the best in the U.S.?

Coming in at No. 7 nationally, Central Magnet in Murfreesboro ranked as one of the best high schools in country and snagged the top spot for Tennessee with an overall score of 99.96. Hendersonville's Merrol Hyde Magnet came in at No. 42, with a slightly lower score of 99.76, while Hume Fogg Magnet in Nashville's score of 99.61 rounded out Tennessee's Top Schools at No. 70.

Check out the full report here to see the best high schools in the country.