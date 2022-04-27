Farmer Digs Up 4,500-Year-Old Sculpture

A 4,500-year-old sculpture of an ancient goddess was recently discovered by a farmer working on his land in the Gaza Strip.

Nidal Abu Eid told NBC News that he was working on his land in Qarara when he spotted the sculpture representing the head of Anat, "the goddess of love, beauty and war" in Canaanite mythology, according to Jamal Abu Rida, a spokesperson for Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

“While I was plowing the land to plant it, we discovered this statue,” Abu Eid said. “What caught our attention is the inscription of the snake on the head, which means it is very important."