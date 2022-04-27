Farmer Digs Up 4,500-Year-Old Sculpture

By Jason Hall

April 27, 2022

Surprised man digger finding glowing treasures in the dirty ground on a dark moonlit night
Photo: Getty Images

A 4,500-year-old sculpture of an ancient goddess was recently discovered by a farmer working on his land in the Gaza Strip.

Nidal Abu Eid told NBC News that he was working on his land in Qarara when he spotted the sculpture representing the head of Anat, "the goddess of love, beauty and war" in Canaanite mythology, according to Jamal Abu Rida, a spokesperson for Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

“While I was plowing the land to plant it, we discovered this statue,” Abu Eid said. “What caught our attention is the inscription of the snake on the head, which means it is very important."

The 6.7-inch limestone sculpture shows Anat -- believed to have served as the inspiration for the Greek goddess Athena -- wearing a snake as a crown, which symbolizes strength and invisibility.

The sculpture, estimated to have been created around 2,500 B.C., has since been sent to Qasr al-Basha, a small museum with an antiquities department in Gaza, to be put on display.

“This statue documents the history of the Palestinian people on this land and that its origins are Canaanite,” Abu Eid said, adding that he hadn't thought of selling the piece, donating it to the museum for the Palestinian people to see.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.