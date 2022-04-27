Future, WizKid, Lil Uzi Vert & More Will Perform At Rolling Loud Toronto

Founded in Miami back in 2015, Rolling Loud has since taken the biggest Hip-Hop music festival on the road to other cities in the U.S. like Oakland, Calif., San Bernardino, Calif. and New York City. The festival first branched out of the country in 2019 when founders Tariq Cheirf and Matt Zingler took Rolling Loud to Sydney, Australia. Although COVID paused plans on a follow-up Australia show, their plans for Hong Kong and other festival dates, the festivities continued online with a series of livestreamed shows.



Rolling Loud made its grand comeback last year in Miami with headliners Travis Scott, Post Malone and A$AP Rocky. After focusing on several other tours, the festival is going even harder in 2022 with Rolling Loud Portugal happening July 6 to 8 and Rolling Loud Miami going down on July 22 to 24. The Miami stop is expected to have Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Future as headliners along with a slew of other performers.



Tickets for Rolling Loud Toronto go on sale Friday, April 29.