Here's The Oldest Restaurant In Arizona

Each state is filled with beloved, iconic, old restaurants. But only one can take the trophy for being the oldest in the state.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's oldest restaurant. The website states, "Some restaurants, however, have staying power that endures for decades and, in some cases, centuries. Here's a look at the oldest restaurant in every state."

According to the list, the oldest restaurant in Arizona is Palace Restaurant and Saloon in Prescott. It was founded in 1877 and serves up American and Southwestern-style foods. The website explains:

"Customers on the Facebook page of the Palace appreciate the feel of a place that's played host to the Earp brothers and Doc Holliday. "This place is awesome with so much history dating back to 1877," one customer writes. If the prime rib ($32) is too much, try the Beast Burger ($17) at lunch — it includes bison, wagyu beef, New Zealand Elk and wild boar."

