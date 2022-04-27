Here's The Oldest Restaurant In Texas

Each state is filled with beloved, iconic, old restaurants. But only one can take the trophy for being the oldest in the state.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's oldest restaurant. The website states, "Some restaurants, however, have staying power that endures for decades and, in some cases, centuries. Here's a look at the oldest restaurant in every state."

According to the list, the oldest restaurant in Texas is Scholz Garten in Austin. It was founded in 1866 and serves up German-American foods. The website explains:

"Food can be an afterthought at this crowded beer garden ("Except for the nachos. Best. Nachos. Ever," says one customer on Facebook). The Reuben ($15) and sausages at Scholz Garden also have their fans."

The restaurant is located at 1607 San Jacinto Blvd in Austin. Click here to check out the eatery's website.

Click here to check out the full list of each state's oldest restaurant.