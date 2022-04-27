Jessica Biel Jokes She Has Justin Timberlake's Iconic Hairstyle In New Role

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been together for so long that they are starting to look alike.

The Sinner actress joked that her hairstyle for her new role in the Hulu true crime series Candy looks just like the hairstyle her husband had during his early days in *NSYNC. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Biel agreed that the curly-haired resemblance to the "Rock Your Body" singer was uncanny, adding that the short style also looks like her mother-in-law.

"We laughed about it because it looked like the early days of those beautiful curls," she said. "Let's get serious, he had beautiful curls. And his mom, now actually has like, current, really cool hipster short curly hair. It's weird, it kind of resembles both of them. At the same time."