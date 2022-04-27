Jessica Biel Jokes She Has Justin Timberlake's Iconic Hairstyle In New Role

By Sarah Tate

April 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been together for so long that they are starting to look alike.

The Sinner actress joked that her hairstyle for her new role in the Hulu true crime series Candy looks just like the hairstyle her husband had during his early days in *NSYNC. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Biel agreed that the curly-haired resemblance to the "Rock Your Body" singer was uncanny, adding that the short style also looks like her mother-in-law.

"We laughed about it because it looked like the early days of those beautiful curls," she said. "Let's get serious, he had beautiful curls. And his mom, now actually has like, current, really cool hipster short curly hair. It's weird, it kind of resembles both of them. At the same time."

Biel and Timberlake aren't the only people who see the resemblance. Her co-star Pablo Scheiber said he thought the former boybander was truly the inspiration for the look.

"There was some conversation on set about that, and actually, my first thought when I saw it was, 'Wow, did you take a picture of your husband to the hair department and say I want this?' 'Cause that was my first thought."

Another co-star, Timothy Simmons, said the throwback look reminded him of a style his mom wore in the 1980s.

"I actually had never put that together, 'cause I felt like every time I saw someone's hairstyle, I felt like I was looking at my own, like old pictures of my own mom. I like, couldn't get over that, that little period of time, is so of like my mom's hair heyday too."

Justin Timberlake
