Liam Gallagher Divulges His True Feelings About Being A Solo Artist

Liam Gallagher has been a professional musician for 31 year, and for 26 of those he fronted bands: first Oasis from 1991-2009 then Beady Eye from 2009-2104. It wasn't until 2017 that he decided to try out a solo career. And apparently, he's not that happy about it. In a new interview, Gallagher admitted that recording songs written for him by other people is "boring as f**k."

"It's boring as f***, to be fair," he said bluntly. "It ain't what it's meant to be.

"I'd much rather be in a band, all bashing it out together," he added. "But as long as it sounds good, that's all that matters."

Gallagher is currently prepping his third solo album, C'mon, You Know, which is slated for a May 27 release.

Yesterday (April 26), Gallagher's former Oasis bandmate Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs revealed he had tonsil cancer.

“Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon."

Aside from being bandmates in Oasis until Bonehead's departure in 1999, the guitarist played in Liam Gallagher's other band Beady Eye as well as his solo live band. “I’ll keep you posted how it’s going, I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band," his tweet continued. "Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going, I’ll see you soon xxx.”

Gallagher sent kind words to his bandmate after the news became public. "Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore [sic] you can say r we doing Colombia LG x," he tweeted.