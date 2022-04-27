Pusha-T Shares First-Look At His New Crime Thriller 'Respect The Jux'
By Tony M. Centeno
April 27, 2022
Pusha-T has had a busy year so far. After collaborating with Arby's and dropping his new album It's Almost Dry, the Virginia rapper is focusing on his newest film venture.
On Tuesday, April 26, the "Neck & Wrist" rapper shared the first look at his upcoming film Release The Jux. The rapper, who serves as the film's executive producer, revealed the crime thriller is set to drop in theaters and VOD on May 6. According to Consequence, Release The Jux follows the story of a young Jamaican immigrant who's trying to make it in America. During his journey, the young man named Cat, played by Jaime Lincoln Smith, encounters a few obstacles along the way.
Let’s go!!!! 5/6 out everywhere!! https://t.co/5A0rfp50if— King Push (@PUSHA_T) April 26, 2022
In the exclusive clip, we can see Cat seated in class on his first day of high school in the U.S. He becomes friends with Karen, played by Ciera Payton, but another classmate Shawn, played by Cory Fernandez, instantly calls out Cat over his Jamaican heritage. While attempting to open his locker, Cat is aided by Karen. Moments later, the pair are approached by Shawn, who shoves Cat out of his way. Cat responded by pulling out a knife on Shawn in front of everyone.
Pusha-T is not a complete stranger to Hollywood. The rapper has made appearances in a few projects over the years like The After Party (2018) and even a cameo in HBO's How to Make It In America (2011). However, Respect The Jux is Pusha-T's first executive producer credit in a film.
Watch the first clip from Pusha-T's upcoming film below.