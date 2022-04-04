Pusha-T Drops His Long-Awaited JAY-Z, Pharrell Collaboration "Neck & Wrist"

Pusha-T continues to fuel the hype for his upcoming album. After collaborating with his own brother No Malice for Nigo's "Punch Bowl" last month, King Push is back with JAY-Z and Pharrell Williams on his long-awaited single.

On Wednesday, April 6, the Virginia rapper shared his latest track "Neck & Wrist" featuring JAY-Z. With Pharrell Williams behind the boards, "Neck & Wrist" has King Push dropping Game of Thrones references while Hov appears to respond to Faizon Love, who previously made comments about the rapper's past.



"The money counter ding is so exciting," Push raps. "Summertime, Winterfell, I'm the Night King/The Colgate kilo, the hood needs whitening."