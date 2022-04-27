Tennessee Woman In Police Custody Arrested Again For Stealing Patrol Car

A Tennessee woman who was already in police custody was arrested again when she reportedly stole the police vehicle she was sitting in.

According to WKRN, 27-year-old Jennifer Cunningham of White Bluff, was pulled over in Dickson County around 1 a.m. Tuesday (April 26) after deputies suspected she was driving under the influence. She reportedly refused to pull over for officers until her car became disabled, and was stunned after resisting arrest.

She was handcuffed and placed into the back of a patrol car, according to the Dickson County Sheriff's Office, but somehow managed to get her hands in front of her and climb through the partition into the front of the vehicle, taking control and leading officers on a 6-mile pursuit before ultimately being apprehended. In her attempt to get away, she allegedly backed the patrol car into another, damaging both.

Cunningham is facing nearly two dozen charges stemming from the initial incident as well as the police pursuit, including: DUI from the initial car she was driving, felony theft, two counts of vandalism of government property, felony evading, two counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of simple possession, introduction of contraband, driving on a revoked 4th offense, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident and many more. She also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.