Texas Family Finds Rattlesnake On Couch They Were Just Sitting On

Imaging relaxing on your couch, getting up for some pizza, and returning to find a rattlesnake coiled up right where you were just sitting.

That's exactly what happened to one Texas family, reported WFAA. Jacob Gamble of Decatur shared the video of the snake encounter on social media.

Gamble's daughter can be heard in the video yelling, "Do not get close to that thing! Oh my God, dad! Stop!"

Gamble posted the video to a private North Texas Facebook group, and it went viral after that. Gamble wrote in the post, "Decatur, TX east of town off 380. We were sitting there 10 min earlier watching the Mavs and went inside to grab some pizza. When I came back out it politely warned me that that was it's spot now."