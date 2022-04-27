Texas' Most Expensive Home Listing Hits The Market

By Dani Medina

April 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Does anyone have $45 million I can borrow? The most expensive home listing in Texas is on the market in Austin and it is absolutely breathtaking.

The 15,394-square-foot mansion hit the market earlier this month for $45,000,000, according to Spectrum News 1 in Austin. This 7-bed, 10-bath Villa del Lago home built in 2004 sits on a 26-acre lot along Lake Travis. Not only does this home offer stunning waterfront views from almost every room, but it has incredible amenities as well.

This property has a media room, theater, library, bar, game room, gym and wine cellar. Outside, you can find entertaining spaces and a summer kitchen. The exterior of the property is decked out with several cascading waterfalls, stone staircases and a fish pond. The home has its own private gate, commercial kitchen for catering and valet area. The on-campus pavilion has a fireplace, two bars and three bathrooms.

According to Spectrum News 1 and Realtor.com, the down payment and closing costs add up to $10.8 million. The 30-year fixed loan payments are $198,890 a month. Realtor.com also lists previous annual property taxes that are around $4,700.

You can view the Villa del Lago listing here.

