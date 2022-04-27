These Minnesota Zip Codes Have The Most Expensive Homes

It is easy to pick out the most expensive neighborhoods as you drive through the suburbs of a city. Mansions line the streets and the yards are seamlessly trimmed from one to the next.

According to data compiled by Stacker, the most expensive homes in Minnesota are located in Edina. Homes in Edina with a 55424 zip code cost around $883,000 which is over 209% above the average home price throughout the state.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the process of discovering the zip codes with the most expensive houses in Minnesota:

"The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021."

The top 5 most expensive zip codes in Minnesota are:

55424 Edina 55391 Wayzata 55331 Shorewood 55356 Orono 55439 Edina

