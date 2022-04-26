This Arizona Zip Code Has The Most Expensive Homes

One area in Arizona is not like the others.

One zip code in the state is distinguished as the “most expensive,” according to Stacker's list regarding the most expensive zip codes in every state. Here’s what they said about it and how they did it:

Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas. Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021.

In Arizona, the most expensive zip code is 85253 in Paradise Valley. The average home value is $1,893,193 which is 491.8% above the typical home value in Arizona.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona:

85253 (Paradise Valley) 85262 (Scottsdale) 85266 (Scottsdale) 85264 (Fort McDowell) 85377 (Carefree) 85255 (Scottsdale) 85259 (Scottsdale) 85018 (Phoenix) 86336 (Sedona) 85254 (Phoenix)

