This Is Arizona's 'Bucket List Eatery'

By Ginny Reese

April 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Fine dining may not be an every day thing, but it's good to feel fancy and special even for a little bit. Whether you're on a staycation or a fancy date night, "swoon-worthy" restaurants are fun every now and then.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's bucket list eatery. The website states, "Be forewarned: These spots aren't where you go to save money. These are the often-iconic restaurants where you'd go to celebrate a special occasion, brag to your foodie friends, or simply feel like royalty, if only for an evening. So where should you go to sample some of the best fine dining near you? Read on to find out."

According to Cheapism, Arizona's bucket list eatery is Kai in Chandler. The website explains:

"One of only a handful of restaurants to notch five stars from Forbes and five diamonds from AAA, the Sheraton Grand Resort's Kai sets itself apart with a menu inspired by the Pima and Maricopa tribes native to the area. Patrons say particular highlights include the foie gras and buffalo tenderloin, but the real star might be the Arizona sunsets outside the large windows."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's bucket list eatery.

