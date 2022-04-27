This Is The Most Expensive Seattle Home On The Market

The housing market in Seattle is always buzzing with modest homes and luxurious locations, but what's the most expensive one on the market?

We looked at Zillow and searched for homes currently listed for sale in the Seattle area. After sorting the prices from highest to lowest, a huge mansion on East Highland Drive claimed the top spot.

Selling for $16 million, this single-family home comes with five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and three attached garages. The listing gleefully describes the style and surrounding features future owners can look forward to:

"Noted Sam Hill Mansion circa 1910. Reminiscent of a true Manhattan Brownstone, the Neo-Classical Revival-style mansion is one of Seattle’s most distinguished residences. Prominently positioned on one of the most beautiful tree-lined streets within the Harvard-Belmont Historic Landmark District, it captures unobstructed views of Lake Union, the Olympic Mountains, Puget Sound and the storied St. Mark’s Cathedral. Sophisticated and chic, dramatic in form and contemporary in style, a powerful creative collaboration transformed the interior spaces. The Stuart Silk Architects and Garret Cord Werner collaboration produced a fresh, open light-filled design with bespoke interiors crowned by a stunning rooftop terrace. Iconic!"