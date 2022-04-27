Travis Scott To Perform In Public For First Time Since Astroworld Incident
By Tony M. Centeno
April 27, 2022
Travis Scott may have been making his coins by performing at private events lately, but the skilled performer hasn't made any grand appearances on a larger stage since his Astroworld festival last year. Now, the "Hold That Heat" rapper will hit a big stage for the first time in nearly six months.
According to a report Page Six published on Tuesday, April 26, Scott will reportedly have his first public concert in Miami at E11even during the weekend of the highly anticipated Formula One Grand Prix. The "ultraclub" reportedly posted a flyer to Instagram in an effort to advertise the Houston rapper's performance. However, the post was removed to "update the marketing materials."
Travis Scott and Chase B will perform at club E11EVEN in Miami on May 7th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l8uIzNR1rr— TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) April 20, 2022
His performance is still listed on E11even's website at the moment with tickets starting at $150. Scott hasn't performed in public since the tragedy that occurred at Astroworld festival on November 5, 2021. A crowd surge during Scott's closing set caused a stampede that left eight people and at least 300 injured. The rapper issued a statement the day after the tragedy and has offered up several explanations since then.
"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," Scott wrote in his statement. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."
Scott would've made his return to the festival setting if he had pulled up to Coachella as planned. However, once Kanye West decided to pull out from his headlining performance, Scott went with him. Since then, Scott has performed sets at private events ranging from a house party before the Oscars to an afterparty following the first weekend of Coachella.
E11even hasn't provided any further details about Scott's performance.