Travis Scott To Perform In Public For First Time Since Astroworld Incident

His performance is still listed on E11even's website at the moment with tickets starting at $150. Scott hasn't performed in public since the tragedy that occurred at Astroworld festival on November 5, 2021. A crowd surge during Scott's closing set caused a stampede that left eight people and at least 300 injured. The rapper issued a statement the day after the tragedy and has offered up several explanations since then.



"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," Scott wrote in his statement. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."



Scott would've made his return to the festival setting if he had pulled up to Coachella as planned. However, once Kanye West decided to pull out from his headlining performance, Scott went with him. Since then, Scott has performed sets at private events ranging from a house party before the Oscars to an afterparty following the first weekend of Coachella.



E11even hasn't provided any further details about Scott's performance.

