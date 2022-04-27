WATCH: Benches-Clearing Brawl Breaks Out During Mets-Cardinals Game

A benches-clearing brawl took place during the game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium Wednesday (April 27) afternoon.

Trailing 10-5 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Mets pitcher Yoan López threw high and inside at Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado in what appeared to be retaliation after J.D. Davis was hit in the left ankle during the top half of the inning and forced to leave the game.

Arenado initially nodded before screaming in Lopez's direction, which led to both benches and bullpens being cleared as the two teams stormed the field, leading to pushing and shoving, as well as some players being wrestled to the ground.

Arenado was ejected immediately for his actions leading up to the brawl.