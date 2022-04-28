2 Louisiana High Schools Are Among The Best In The U.S. For 2022

Graduating high school is a rite of passage that many students look forward to achieving before heading into the "real world." While some choose to follow a vocational path, others look forward to continuing on an academic path in college; however, where you attend high school could have an impact on how prepared you are for higher education.

U.S. News & World Report ranked nearly 18,000 high schools across the country using six factors based on college preparedness and school performance — college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate — to determine the best high schools in 2022. Two schools in Louisiana made the Top 100 best high schools, including one that even cracked the Top 50 overall.

So which Louisiana high schools are some of the best in the U.S.?

Coming in at No. 37 nationally, Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy, located just outside New Orleans in Avondale, ranked as the best high school in the state and one of the best in the country with a score of 99.79. According to the report, the school has an Advanced Placement coursework participation rate of 98%.

Also located in New Orleans, Benjamin Franklin High School came in at No. 72, earning an overall score of 99.6. The report states that the school has an AP coursework participation rate of 95%.

Check out the full report here to see the best high schools in the country.