These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Louisiana

High school is an important experience that can help set the foundation for a student's life after graduation. However, some institutions have a higher rate of post-grad success than others.

U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

According to the report, Louisiana has 356 high schools across 114 districts, with 12,924 full-time teachers and 237,277 students enrolled.

Here are the Top 25 best high schools in Louisiana:

Benjamin Franklin High School, in New Orleans Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy, in Avondale Haynes Academy School for Advanced Studies, in Metairie Lusher Charter School, in New Orleans Thomas Jefferson High School for Advanced Studies, in Gretna Baton Rouge Magnet High School, in Baton Rouge Caddo Parish Magnet High School, in Shreveport Lee High School, in Baton Rouge Louisiana School for Math Science and the Arts, in Natchitoches Rosepine High School, in Rosepine Dutchtown High School, in Geismar Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts, in Opelousas St. Amant High School, in St. Amant Zachary High School, in Zachary Lafayette High School, in Lafayette LSU Laboratory School, in Baton Rouge Holden High School, in Holden Benton High School, in Benton Neville High School, in Monroe Belle Chasse High School, in Belle Chasse Central Lafourche High School, in Raceland West Feliciana High School, in St. Francisville Terrebone High School, in Houma Early College Academy, in Lafayette Destrehan High School, in Destrehan

Check out the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images