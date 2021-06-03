Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate

June 3, 2021

High school is an important experience that can help set the foundation for a student's life after graduation. However, some institutions have a higher rate of post-grad success than others.

U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

According to the report, Louisiana has 356 high schools across 114 districts, with 12,924 full-time teachers and 237,277 students enrolled.

Here are the Top 25 best high schools in Louisiana:

  1. Benjamin Franklin High School, in New Orleans
  2. Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy, in Avondale
  3. Haynes Academy School for Advanced Studies, in Metairie
  4. Lusher Charter School, in New Orleans
  5. Thomas Jefferson High School for Advanced Studies, in Gretna
  6. Baton Rouge Magnet High School, in Baton Rouge
  7. Caddo Parish Magnet High School, in Shreveport
  8. Lee High School, in Baton Rouge
  9. Louisiana School for Math Science and the Arts, in Natchitoches
  10. Rosepine High School, in Rosepine
  11. Dutchtown High School, in Geismar
  12. Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts, in Opelousas
  13. St. Amant High School, in St. Amant
  14. Zachary High School, in Zachary
  15. Lafayette High School, in Lafayette
  16. LSU Laboratory School, in Baton Rouge
  17. Holden High School, in Holden
  18. Benton High School, in Benton
  19. Neville High School, in Monroe
  20. Belle Chasse High School, in Belle Chasse
  21. Central Lafourche High School, in Raceland
  22. West Feliciana High School, in St. Francisville
  23. Terrebone High School, in Houma
  24. Early College Academy, in Lafayette
  25. Destrehan High School, in Destrehan

Check out the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

