These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Louisiana
By Sarah Tate
June 3, 2021
High school is an important experience that can help set the foundation for a student's life after graduation. However, some institutions have a higher rate of post-grad success than others.
U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.
According to the report, Louisiana has 356 high schools across 114 districts, with 12,924 full-time teachers and 237,277 students enrolled.
Here are the Top 25 best high schools in Louisiana:
- Benjamin Franklin High School, in New Orleans
- Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy, in Avondale
- Haynes Academy School for Advanced Studies, in Metairie
- Lusher Charter School, in New Orleans
- Thomas Jefferson High School for Advanced Studies, in Gretna
- Baton Rouge Magnet High School, in Baton Rouge
- Caddo Parish Magnet High School, in Shreveport
- Lee High School, in Baton Rouge
- Louisiana School for Math Science and the Arts, in Natchitoches
- Rosepine High School, in Rosepine
- Dutchtown High School, in Geismar
- Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts, in Opelousas
- St. Amant High School, in St. Amant
- Zachary High School, in Zachary
- Lafayette High School, in Lafayette
- LSU Laboratory School, in Baton Rouge
- Holden High School, in Holden
- Benton High School, in Benton
- Neville High School, in Monroe
- Belle Chasse High School, in Belle Chasse
- Central Lafourche High School, in Raceland
- West Feliciana High School, in St. Francisville
- Terrebone High School, in Houma
- Early College Academy, in Lafayette
- Destrehan High School, in Destrehan
Photo: Getty Images