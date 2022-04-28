The Arizona Cardinals have picked up the fifth-year option on Kyler Murray, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The option was officially picked up on Wednesday although general manager Steve Keim said the team always planned to follow through with the option, according to USA TODAY. Murray is now under contract with the Cardinals through at least the 2023 season. The decision came days before the Monday (May 2) deadline for NFL teams to exercise their fifth-year options for the 2019 first-round draft picks.

The quarterback now has a guaranteed salary of $29,703,000. USA TODAY reported the former Oklahoma standout is slated to make $5.5 million for the 2022 NFL season, but isn't expected to agree to that price. Murray and the Cardinals are hoping to agree on a long-term contract in the coming months, Rapoport said on NFL Now, according to 247Sports.

"Sources say that Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback whom we have talked so much about over the last several months, had his fifth-year option picked up just a couple of minutes ago. Nearly $30 million fully guaranteed for Kyler Murray. Actually, it was bumped up from what it would have been because he made two Pro Bowls in his young career. This now locks him in on fully guaranteed money through the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Obviously the hope for all sides is this is just a placeholder for a big-time contract extension," Rapoport said.