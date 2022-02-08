Kyler Murray Unfollows Cardinals, Removes Team-Related Photos On Instagram
By Dani Medina
February 8, 2022
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is putting pressure on his team.
The former Oklahoma Sooner unfollowed the Cardinals and removed all the Cardinals-related photos from his Instagram account, according to The Athletic.
Only two posts on his account remain: A photo from December 2018 when he won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma and a photo carousel of images from the 2022 Pro Bowl. There are photos with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones. His bio now only says "Green Light" followed by the Korean translation, "초록불."
According to The Athletic, the third-year QB posted an Instagram story: a re-share of a post from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans at the Pro Bowl that said "always wanted to catch a pass from the Texas legend." Murray was born and raised in Texas, and previously played at Texas A&M before transferring to Oklahoma.
Murray has played out the first three years of his rookie contract with the Arizona Cardinals, according to CBS Sports. If the Cardinals want to keep Murray, they have two options, according to sportscasting.com:
"The first is to exercise the fifth-year option built into all first-round rookie deals. Thanks to the QB making his second Pro Bowl, this option just got more expensive. That honor increased his option by around $3 million, per Spotrac’s Nick Korte (h/t Sports Illustrated), which would bring his 2023 salary to around $28 million.
"The other option is to give Murray a long-term extension. This could give the Cardinals more control over the salary cap hits they take from the contract. However, those numbers would likely be much higher than the fifth-year option. The last three Pro Bowl QBs to get long-term deals (Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott) got an annual average value of $40-$45 million per season."