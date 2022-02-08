Kyler Murray Unfollows Cardinals, Removes Team-Related Photos On Instagram

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is putting pressure on his team.

The former Oklahoma Sooner unfollowed the Cardinals and removed all the Cardinals-related photos from his Instagram account, according to The Athletic.

Only two posts on his account remain: A photo from December 2018 when he won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma and a photo carousel of images from the 2022 Pro Bowl. There are photos with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones. His bio now only says "Green Light" followed by the Korean translation, "초록불."

According to The Athletic, the third-year QB posted an Instagram story: a re-share of a post from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans at the Pro Bowl that said "always wanted to catch a pass from the Texas legend." Murray was born and raised in Texas, and previously played at Texas A&M before transferring to Oklahoma.