Criss Angel Does Mind Blowing NFL Draft Trick

By Jason Hall

April 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Criss Angel lived up to his 'Mindfreak' moniker on Thursday (April 28).

The famed magician correctly predicted the first three picks of the 2022 NFL Draft during an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay live from Las Vegas, his home city and the site of the draft.

Angel hung a locked box holding a piece of paper he claimed had the first three draft picks written on it above the ground near the traveling show's stage.

The magician then walked away and left it hanging untouched for more than an hour.

The first two picks in the draft were similar to many predictions, with the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting former Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker at No. 1 overall and the Detroit Lions picking former Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 overall.

The No. 3 pick, however, much more surprising, as the Houston Texans selected former LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr., who many believed would fall later in the first-round after two disappointing seasons followed a stellar freshman campaign during the Tigers' national championship season in 2019.

Angel finally unlocked the box and unrolled his picks as the Giants were on the clock at the No. 9, showing an unrolled sign that listed all of the first three picks correctly, with former Heisman Trophy winner and longtime College GameDay co-host Desmond Howard providing the perfect reaction to the amazing trick.

'Mindfreak,' indeed.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.