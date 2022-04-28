Criss Angel Does Mind Blowing NFL Draft Trick

Criss Angel lived up to his 'Mindfreak' moniker on Thursday (April 28).

The famed magician correctly predicted the first three picks of the 2022 NFL Draft during an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay live from Las Vegas, his home city and the site of the draft.

Angel hung a locked box holding a piece of paper he claimed had the first three draft picks written on it above the ground near the traveling show's stage.

The magician then walked away and left it hanging untouched for more than an hour.

The first two picks in the draft were similar to many predictions, with the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting former Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker at No. 1 overall and the Detroit Lions picking former Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 overall.

The No. 3 pick, however, much more surprising, as the Houston Texans selected former LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr., who many believed would fall later in the first-round after two disappointing seasons followed a stellar freshman campaign during the Tigers' national championship season in 2019.