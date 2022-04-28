Jaguars Strengthen Their Defense With First Pick In 2022 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected former Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker at No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday (April 28) night.

NFL.com graded Walker as a 6.48 prospect with an outlook of "will become good starter within two years" and a 'Next Gen Stats' grade of 80 (good).

Walker became Georgia's full-time starting defensive tackle ahead of his junior season in 2021, which coincided with the Bulldogs winning their first national championship since 1980.

The 21-year-old recorded 37 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, six QB hurries and two passes broken up last season.

"Walker is a big, rugged run-stopper with the playing style and body type to play as an even- or odd-front end," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote on Walker's prospect page. "He consistently outreaches blockers to take control at the point of attack and sets firm edges despite playing with limited knee bend. He has quick-shed ability to make plays near his gaps and could see an increase in production if allowed to play in a scheme that asks more of him than Georgia did from a playmaking perspective."

Walker declined an invitation from the league to attend the NFL Draft in Las Vegas despite being projected as a top prospect and instead watched live with his family and 70 guests at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah predicted Walker would be selected by Jacksonville at No. 1 overall during the final update to his mock draft hours ahead of the event on Thursday.