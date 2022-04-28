Demi Lovato Reunites With Make-A-Wish Recipient 13 Years After Meeting

By Rebekah Gonzalez

April 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato surprised 23-year-old Austen in a heartwarming video to help Make-A-Wish celebrate World Wish Day on April 29. Lovato and Austen first met in 2009 when Austen was just 10-years-old. “My wish was granted July 20, 2009,” Austen recalled in the video uploaded by the Associated Press. “I don’t really know what I was expecting because it was my first time meeting anyone, like a celebrity. Demi was incredible. I got a lot of cute pictures and we were talking. They were like, ‘I hear that you sing. Can you sing for me?’ I’m like, ‘Alright.’ I’m a ham at this point, so I start singing ‘This Is Me,’ which is the song from Camp Rock, and Demi’s like, ‘Oh, you’re really good!’ And I’m like, ‘Woah, one of my idols said I’m a really good singer. That’s so cool.'”

As she's recalling the experience, Demi quietly walks into the room and surprises Austen. As soon as they go in for a hug, Austen starts crying. "It’s so good to see you! You’re so grown now and have blue hair.” According to AP, Demi has personally granted nearly 30 wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The sweet video comes after Demi recently teased their new album via Instagram Stories. “Getting emotional listening to my new album because I’m so proud of it,” they said about their upcoming eighth studio album. “It’s my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today.”

