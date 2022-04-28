Demi Lovato Reunites With Make-A-Wish Recipient 13 Years After Meeting

As she's recalling the experience, Demi quietly walks into the room and surprises Austen. As soon as they go in for a hug, Austen starts crying. "It’s so good to see you! You’re so grown now and have blue hair.” According to AP, Demi has personally granted nearly 30 wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The sweet video comes after Demi recently teased their new album via Instagram Stories. “Getting emotional listening to my new album because I’m so proud of it,” they said about their upcoming eighth studio album. “It’s my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today.”