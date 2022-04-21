Demi Lovato is gearing up for the release of their latest album — and they said it's the "absolute best yet."

The "Cool for the Summer" singer opened up on Instagram Stories on Thursday (April 21), a day after posting a snippet of a new song, "Happy Ending." Here's what they said:

"Getting emotional listening to my new album because I'm so proud of it. It's my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today. Yesterday I posted a song called Happy Ending and even tho I wrote this in an incredibly dark place I'm so grateful that I'm no longer in that low, cold and lonely place... I'm sure that no matter what happens in my life... my happy ending is never having to fall into old habits again. I can't wait for everyone to hear. I love you all 🖤"

Lovato took to TikTok earlier this month to address fans' thoughts about their upcoming new album. In a clip mouthing the words to a Julia Fox audio, Lovato said, "I'm very superstitious so I don't like to speak of things before they're finished. But it's so far a masterpiece if I do say so myself."

The 29-year-old singer has been very transparent about the creation of their 8th studio album on social media. You might want to make sure you're following them on Instagram so you don't miss another sneak peek!