See Who Your Team Picks In The Just Released Final NFL.com Mock Draft

The first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft will air live from Las Vegas, Nevada Thursday (April 28) night on ESPN and NFL Network at 8:00 p.m. ET.

This year's draft is far less clear cut than recent years, with several different players projected to go No. 1.

Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker, Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, N.C. State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu and Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal have all been projected as top picks on varying mock drafts.

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his final mock draft for the first-round, which is listed in full below: