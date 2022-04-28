See Who Your Team Picks In The Just Released Final NFL.com Mock Draft

By Jason Hall

April 28, 2022

2021 NFL Draft
Photo: Getty Images

The first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft will air live from Las Vegas, Nevada Thursday (April 28) night on ESPN and NFL Network at 8:00 p.m. ET.

This year's draft is far less clear cut than recent years, with several different players projected to go No. 1.

Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker, Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, N.C. State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu and Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal have all been projected as top picks on varying mock drafts.

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his final mock draft for the first-round, which is listed in full below:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Travon Walker, Edge (Georgia)
  2. Detroit Lions- Aidan Hutchinson, Edge (Michigan)
  3. Houston Texans- Ickey Ekwonu, OT (N.C. State)
  4. New York Jets- Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, CB (Cincinnati)
  5. New York Giants- Evan Neal, OT (Alabama)
  6. Carolina Panthers- Charles Cross, OT (Mississippi State)
  7. New York Giants- Garrett Wilson, WR (Ohio State)
  8. Atlanta Falcons- Jameson Williams, WR (Alabama)
  9. New York Jets (from Denver Broncos through Seattle Seahawks)- Drake London, WR (USC) (projected trade)
  10. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)- Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge (Oregon) (projected trade)
  11. Washington Commanders- Chris Olave, WR (Ohio State)
  12. Minnesota Vikings- Derek Stingley Jr., CB (LSU)
  13. Houston Texans- Jermaine Johnson II, Edge (Florida State)
  14. Baltimore Ravens- Jordan Davis, DT (Georgia)
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)- Kyle Hamilton, S (Notre Dame)
  16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)- Trevor Penning, OT (Northern Iowa)
  17. Los Angeles Chargers- Kaiir Elam, CB (Florida)
  18. Philadelphia Eagles- Trent McDuffie, CB (Washington)
  19. New Orleans Saints- Devin Lloyd, LB (Utah)
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers- Kenny Pickett, QB (Pittsburgh)
  21. New England Patriots- Zion Johnson, IOL (Boston College)
  22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)- Treylon Burks, WR (Arkansas)
  23. Arizona Cardinals- George Karlaftis, Edge (Purdue)
  24. Dallas Cowboys- Jahan Dotson, WR (Penn State)
  25. Buffalo Bills- Breece Hall, RB (Iowa State)
  26. Tennessee Titans- Tyler Smith, OT (Tulsa)
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Logan Hall, DL (Houston)
  28. Green Bay Packers- Quay Hall, LB (Georgia)
  29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)- Boye Mafe, Edge (Minnesota)
  30. Kansas City Chiefs- George Pickens, WR (Georgia)
  31. Cincinnati Bengals- David Ojabo, Edge (Michigan)
  32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)- Malik Willis, QB (Liberty)
