Ohio 'Friends' Themed House Is Now For Sale

There is a house in Dayton that has been renovated to be an exact replica of the interior of Monica and Rachel's apartment from the hit TV Series, Friends; and it is now for sale.

According to FOX8, the space is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home located off of Barney Avenue. Each room of the house has been themed to a tee, featuring the same style of walls and clawfoot tub that was shown on the set of the series.

It was listed as a short term Airbnb prior to being put up for sale. FOX8 noted that it is listed for $162,000 and already has an offer that is being reviewed.

The Zillow property listing goes into detail regarding the space:

"This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is currently a Friend's themed short-term rental listed on AirBnB. Fully renovated to recreate Monica's iconic apartment. Live in Monica's apartment or keep it as a wonderful themed Airbnb! Largest bedroom on the first floor and other two bedrooms upstairs. New furnace, air conditioner and water heater. Newer roof and windows. Exterior updates include; soffit, gutters, river rock driveway, landscaping, concrete patio and doors. Interior updates include paint, flooring, bathroom (mini clawfoot tub to recreate Monica's bathroom within size constraints), lighting, washer dryer hookups in the utility room, kitchen appliances and butcher block counter top."