Phoenix Suns Coach Monty Williams Fined $15,000

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been fined $15,000 after publicly criticizing referees in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns fell to the Pelicans 118-103 on Sunday (April 24). According to ABC 15, Williams' heated comments were regarding the disparity in free throws, 42-15.

"Coaches shouldn’t have to come up to the microphone and feel like they’re going to get their head cut off for speaking the truth. That’s a free-throw disparity," Williams said in Sunday's postgame press conference.

He added, "It's not like we don't attack the basket. They outplayed us, they deserve to win. That's a free throw disparity that you have to look at. ... It's hard (to) swallow."

ABC 15 reported this marks the third fine by the NBA in the past two days for reactions to officiating involving a disparity in foul shots that favor the home team.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 112-97 in Game 5 on Tuesday (April 26). Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday, April 28 in New Orleans. The Suns lead the series 3-2.