Kyrie Irving Fined $50,000 For Incidents With Boston Fans

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 "for making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands" during Game 1 of the Nets' first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Sunday (April 17), NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell announced in a news release shared on the league's official website Tuesday (April 19).

Irving, who had previously played the Celtics from 2017-19 before a tumultuous departure, was seen making "gestures" and "comments to the spectators" in Boston, which included giving the middle finger(s) to the crowd during Brooklyn's 115-114 loss.

During his postgame press conference, Irving said fans in attendance directed several vulgar insults at him.

“I’mma have the same energy for them,” he said. “And it’s not every fan, I don’t wanna attack every fan, every Boston fan. When people start yelling p---- or b---- and f--- you and all this stuff, [there’s] just so much you can take.”

(WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised for coarse language).