Sam Smith Drops Self-Love Anthem 'Love Me More'

Sam Smith released a new self-love anthem "Love Me More" alongside its music video on Thursday (April 28).

“I wrote this song for anyone who feels different, anyone who has to stop themselves every day from saying unkind things to themselves, in their head, all the time,” Smith said in a statement, via Rolling Stone. “I felt like that for the longest time and slowly I’m learning how to just be nice to myself. I wanted to share that because I captured it in this song. Over the last two years, music has been my therapy more than ever. So I hope this song can be your friend.”

Smith sings in the chorus: “Have you ever felt like being somebody else/Feeling like the mirror isn’t good for your health/Every day I’m trying not to hate myself/But lately it’s not hurting like it did before/Maybe I am learning how to love me more.”

The music video shows a montage of clips from Smith's childhood and the beginnings of their music career. It then follows the "Stay With Me" singer enjoying themselves at a party. Smith said on Instagram that they were "overjoyed" to announce the release of the new song. "I hope you love it... welcome to the beginning of a new era. This is gonna be fun."

Listen to the new single and watch the music video below.