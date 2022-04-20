Sam Smith Announces Release Date Of New Single 'Love Me More'

Sam Smith finally revealed that they’ll drop their next single by the end of this month. On Wednesday (April 20), the “How Do You Sleep?” singer took to Instagram to announce that “Love Me More” is coming on April 28.

Smith, 29, previously confirmed that they’re “always writing,” even shortly after releasing an album. Smith spoke with Elvis Duran in the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One in 2020, shortly after releasing Love Goes. Smith said at that time: “I'm writing. I'm always writing. For this next album, I'm bringing it all back home really. ….I'm just looking forward to getting my teeth into something a bit more soulful again, which I've missed”

Love Goes was Smith’s third full-length album, following The Thrill Of It All, which released in 2017. The 17-track project is one that Smith previously said was a “mixture of emotions releasing this album. It’s such a weird time to release music but I hope this record can be your friend. It’s been mine. This is a celebration of youth and music and singing like a drama queen. I love you all eternally x.” Smith also debuted a live collection (Love Goes: Live at Abbey Road Studios) and other projects, including a collaboration with Summer Walker on the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack, “You Will Be Found.”

See Smith’s latest announcement here: