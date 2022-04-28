Snoop Dogg Gives Update On BTS Collaboration

Snoop Dogg has given an update on his long-awaited BTS collaboration. After teasing the collab several times in the last few months, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper revealed that his part of the song is complete.

"You gotta talk to them, but my parts are in," Snoop said while being interviewed by The Buzz on the American Song Contest red carpet. Last month, the rapper confirmed the news. “I’m going to let them tell you about it,” he said to The A.V. Club. “It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.” He continued, “I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.” Earlier this year, Snoop revealed that BTS sent him an invitation to work together.

Snoop has previously collaborated with K-pop acts such as Girls' Generation, 2NE1, and Psy. He recalled his experiences in the interview, "I've been experiencing the K-pop experience for a long time, connected to the music world [and] scene. I got a record with a group called 2NE1 back in the day. Come on now, it's what I do."

Watch the clip of the update below.