This Is Arizona's Top Foodie Destination

If you self-identify as a "foodie" then you know how important it is to find the best restaurants, food trucks, and food courts to satisfy every craving.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's top foodie destination. The website states, "If you're the person who identifies as a foodie in your friend group, you're probably always on the lookout for restaurants that you haven't tried yet."

According to the Eat This, Not That!, Arizona's top foodie destination is Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale. This place serves up four-course dinners that are absolutely mouthwatering! The website explains:

"For a fine dining experience in an elegant setting, head to Cafe Monarch. The New American menu is a four-course prix fixe structure that changes often. Each of the servers is trained through the Court of Master Sommeliers program to ensure that your wine pairings are the best possible fit."

