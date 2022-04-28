This Is Texas' Top Foodie Destination

If you self-identify as a "foodie" then you know how important it is to find the best restaurants, food trucks, and food courts to satisfy every craving.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's top foodie destination. The website states, "If you're the person who identifies as a foodie in your friend group, you're probably always on the lookout for restaurants that you haven't tried yet."

According to the Eat This, Not That!, Texas' top foodie destination is Franklin BBQ in Austin. This place serves up some of the "best barbecue in the known universe," according to Texas Monthly. The website explains:

"There are few places that do barbecue brisket better than Franklin BBQ in Austin. You have to get to this lunch-only spot early and get in line because they stop serving food whenever they run out. The brisket is so soft you can cut it without a knife, and the signature sauce is really to die for."

