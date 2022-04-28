This Is The Best College In Georgia

This university is known for its academic excellence and research programs. Located in Atlanta, the college itself gives students the opportunity to experience city life as well as 600-acres of wide open space to study. Only 19% of applications are accepted into the university.

According to a list compiled by Forbes, the best college in Georgia is Emory University. Emory has an abundance of history and is known in recent years for their research contributions to fight the spread of Covid19. The university lies on a spacious campus with Italian- inspired buildings spread out in a quad formation.

Here is what Forbes had to say about Emory College:

A southern academic powerhouse, Emory is a midsize private research university in Atlanta. Emory's 600-acre Atlanta campus is characterized by wide, grassy quads and buildings done in a distinctive Italian Renaissance style. Students at Emory have many opportunities for research. In 2020, the school awarded $831 million in research funding, with 55% of undergraduates participating. Recently, Emory dedicated significant resources to fighting Covid. The university received the third-most funding from the National Institute of Health of all American universities. Emory alumni include designer Kenneth Cole and Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.

