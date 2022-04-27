Georgia Woman Grills One Million Steaks

Many people might think that they are grill master legends, but this Georgia woman holds the title to prove it.

Restaurants around the country have different traditions put in place to honor employees that have went above and beyond to make establishments what they are. LongHorn Steakhouse works hard create positive, thriving environments where employees feel appreciated for their efforts.

Columbus resident Gayle Dudley has officially grilled her one-millionth steak. Dudley has worked at the LongHorn Steakhouse off of Macon Road in Columbus for over 20 years and was recently honored for this milestone.

According to UPI, national LongHorn Steakhouse executives came into the restaurant to surprise her with money and a few other gifts in appreciation for her many years of service. They do this at each of their 540 restaurants when a milestone is reached.

LongHorn Steakhouse named Dudley an official "Grill Master Legend," and she is one of the few. Along with the honorary title, Dudley was given a $5,000 check and a gold chefs coat.

UPI noted that Dudley is the first person since 2018 to be given this award and have cooked this many steaks. The previous title holder was honored at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Jacksonville, Florida.