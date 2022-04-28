This South Carolina High School Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For 2022

Graduating high school is a rite of passage that many students look forward to achieving before heading into the "real world." While some choose to follow a vocational path, others look forward to continuing on an academic path in college; however, where you attend high school could have an impact on how prepared you are for higher education.

U.S. News & World Report ranked nearly 18,000 high schools across the country using six factors based on college preparedness and school performance — college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate — to determine the best high schools in 2022. One school in South Carolina made the list of the Top 100 best high schools, and even more impressive, it managed to crack the Top 5 overall.

So which South Carolina high school is one of the best in the U.S.?

Academic Magnet High School

Coming in at No. 2 overall, Academic Magnet High School in South Charleston narrowly missed being named the best high school in the country. With an overall score of 99.99, the scorecard showed 100s across the board with the exception of science proficiency, which still had a top tier score of 99%.

According to the report, nearly all of the classes offered at Academic Magnet High School are honors or Advanced Placement, and junior- and senior-year students also complete independent research projects.

Check out the full report here to see the best high schools in the country.