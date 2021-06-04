Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate

June 4, 2021

High school is an important experience that can help set the foundation for a student's life after graduation. However, some institutions have a higher rate of post-grad success than others.

U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

According to the report, South Carolina has 243 high schools across 85 districts, with 14,507 full-time teachers and 234,438 students enrolled.

Here are the Top 25 best high schools in South Carolina:

  1. Academic Magnet High School, in North Charleston
  2. Charleston School of the Arts, in North Charleston
  3. Wando High, Mt. Pleasant
  4. Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology, in Darlington
  5. Chapin High, in Chapin
  6. Nation Ford High, in Fort Mill
  7. Wade Hampton High, in Greenville
  8. Fort Mill High, in Fort Mill
  9. Dreher High, in Columbia
  10. Hilton Head Island High, in Hilton Head Island
  11. Blythewood High, in Blythewood
  12. D.W. Daniel High, in Central
  13. Bluffton High, in Bluffton
  14. Palmetto Scholars Academy, in North Charleston
  15. Spring Hill High, in Chapin
  16. Lexington High, in Lexington
  17. York Preparatory Academy, in Rock Hill
  18. Riverside High, in Greer
  19. Dutch Fork High, in Irmo
  20. James Island Charter High, in Charleston
  21. North Augusta High, in North Augusta
  22. Spring Valley High, in Columbia
  23. Carolina Forest High, in Myrtle Beach
  24. St. James High, in Murrells Inlet
  25. Greenville Senior High Academy, in Greenville

Check out the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In South Carolina

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.