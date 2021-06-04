These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In South Carolina

High school is an important experience that can help set the foundation for a student's life after graduation. However, some institutions have a higher rate of post-grad success than others.

U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

According to the report, South Carolina has 243 high schools across 85 districts, with 14,507 full-time teachers and 234,438 students enrolled.

Here are the Top 25 best high schools in South Carolina:

Academic Magnet High School, in North Charleston Charleston School of the Arts, in North Charleston Wando High, Mt. Pleasant Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology, in Darlington Chapin High, in Chapin Nation Ford High, in Fort Mill Wade Hampton High, in Greenville Fort Mill High, in Fort Mill Dreher High, in Columbia Hilton Head Island High, in Hilton Head Island Blythewood High, in Blythewood D.W. Daniel High, in Central Bluffton High, in Bluffton Palmetto Scholars Academy, in North Charleston Spring Hill High, in Chapin Lexington High, in Lexington York Preparatory Academy, in Rock Hill Riverside High, in Greer Dutch Fork High, in Irmo James Island Charter High, in Charleston North Augusta High, in North Augusta Spring Valley High, in Columbia Carolina Forest High, in Myrtle Beach St. James High, in Murrells Inlet Greenville Senior High Academy, in Greenville

