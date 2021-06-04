These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In South Carolina
By Sarah Tate
June 4, 2021
High school is an important experience that can help set the foundation for a student's life after graduation. However, some institutions have a higher rate of post-grad success than others.
U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.
According to the report, South Carolina has 243 high schools across 85 districts, with 14,507 full-time teachers and 234,438 students enrolled.
Here are the Top 25 best high schools in South Carolina:
- Academic Magnet High School, in North Charleston
- Charleston School of the Arts, in North Charleston
- Wando High, Mt. Pleasant
- Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology, in Darlington
- Chapin High, in Chapin
- Nation Ford High, in Fort Mill
- Wade Hampton High, in Greenville
- Fort Mill High, in Fort Mill
- Dreher High, in Columbia
- Hilton Head Island High, in Hilton Head Island
- Blythewood High, in Blythewood
- D.W. Daniel High, in Central
- Bluffton High, in Bluffton
- Palmetto Scholars Academy, in North Charleston
- Spring Hill High, in Chapin
- Lexington High, in Lexington
- York Preparatory Academy, in Rock Hill
- Riverside High, in Greer
- Dutch Fork High, in Irmo
- James Island Charter High, in Charleston
- North Augusta High, in North Augusta
- Spring Valley High, in Columbia
- Carolina Forest High, in Myrtle Beach
- St. James High, in Murrells Inlet
- Greenville Senior High Academy, in Greenville
