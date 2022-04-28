Where You Can Find The Best Ice Cream Shop In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
April 28, 2022
As the weather gets warmer, everyone starts craving something to cool them down. Nothing pleases people more than a delicious scoop of ice cream. You can grab a scoop anywhere, but ice cream shops know how to do it right.
Taste Of Home got to work searching for the best ice cream shops in every state. These must-try spots are also neighborhood faves, award-winning shops, and local icons. Some have been serving both residents and tourists for decades! With that said, what did writers choose as the best in Colorado?
Writers explain why they picked this Denver landmark:
"Does ice cream taste better when served out of a 28-foot milk can? Apparently it does at Little Man’s. A scoop or two of the retro banana pudding ice cream atop a crispy homemade waffle cone is as photo-worthy as the store itself. (Psst—Did you know you can make a pie crust out of sugar cones?)"
f you want to try a scoop of Little Man Ice Cream, visit 2620 16th St. in Denver. They're available for dine-in, takeout and catering.
Looking to add more spots to your foodie bucket list? Click HERE for Taste of Home's full list.