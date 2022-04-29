1 Arizona Eatery Among '57 Iconic U.S. Restaurants'
By Ginny Reese
April 29, 2022
There are restaurants all over the country that are hailed as being legendary. In fact, some people only visit certain cities just to eat at these iconic spots.
Cheapism compiled a list of "57 Iconic U.S. Restaurants to Try Before You Die." The website says, "From hole-in-the-wall diners to fine dining that's worth a splurge, read on to discover dozens of the most iconic places recommended by expert and customer reviews to satisfy a grumbling tummy and get a taste of local flavor."
One Arizona eatery landed on the list. Sugar Bowl in Scottsdale is among the most iconic restaurants in the country. The eatery serves up diner-style foods. Here's what the website says about the restaurant:
"When you want your sundae topped with a big dollop of nostalgia, the Sugar Bowl is where to go. Everything from the Formica tables to the Pepto-pink chairs seems to be yanked straight from the '50s, when this popular spot opened. (Though it looks a little different with the accommodations for Covid-19.) It's made frequent appearances in "Family Circus" cartoons."
Click here to check out the full list of "57 Iconic U.S. Restaurants to Try Before You Die."