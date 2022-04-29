1 Texas Eatery Among '57 Iconic U.S. Restaurants'

There are restaurants all over the country that are hailed as being legendary. In fact, some people only visit certain cities just to eat at these iconic spots.

Cheapism compiled a list of "57 Iconic U.S. Restaurants to Try Before You Die." The website says, "From hole-in-the-wall diners to fine dining that's worth a splurge, read on to discover dozens of the most iconic places recommended by expert and customer reviews to satisfy a grumbling tummy and get a taste of local flavor."

One Texas eatery landed on the list. Salt Lick BBQ in Driftwood is among the most iconic restaurants in the country. The eatery serves up some delicious barbecue. Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"The views of Texas Hill Country alone are worth the drive from Austin. A BYO beer policy and authentic open pit add to the experience at Salt Lick BBQ."

According to Cheapism, you should order the family-style dinner of all-you-can eat beef brisket, sausage, pork ribs, potato salad, coleslaw, and beans.

Click here to check out the full list of "57 Iconic U.S. Restaurants to Try Before You Die."