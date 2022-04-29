4-Year-Old Boy Gets New Heart For His Birthday

Most 4-year-olds ask to receive toys for their birthday but Huber Heights native, Sammy Jones, just wanted a new heart. According to FOX NEWS, Jones has a condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. This means that the left part of his heart cannot function properly.

Jones has been in and out of surgery since he was one. When his condition was declared critical in December of 2021, he was placed on the heart transplant list.

"It was crazy. After you do this for a long period of time … it just doesn’t seem like there’s any end in sight," Sammy's father, Garland Jones told FOX NEWS.

Four months after being placed on the list, the family was notified that Sammy would be receiving a new heart. FOX NEWS mentioned that the 14-hour-long surgery took place at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center three weeks before his fourth birthday.

Despite early warnings from doctors and the severity of his condition, Sammy is recovering and has the potential to live a full life. When Sammy's mother, Kortney Sink was told that he might not make it through child birth, she declined other options.

"It went from excitement to sitting down with a doctor asking us if we thought about abortion," Garland said.

Though it has been a long and winding road, Garland has faith that " Superman Sammy" will prevail.

"I’m a firm believer that faith is a muscle and boy, I’ve been doing some heavy lifting."