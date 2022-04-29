Alabama Police Seek Woman On Lawnmower Who Stole Crimson Tide Yard Sign

Police in Alabama for a woman who stole several items, including an Alabama Crimson Tide yard sign, and made her getaway on a lawnmower.

The Flomaton Police Department initially shared a photo of the woman driving the lawnmower with a wagon attached carrying several items.

"Little facts to provide to you: The Lawnmower she is riding = Reported Stolen from a residence," the department wrote. "The trailer she is pulling = Reported Stolen from a residence. The items in the trailer = Reported Stolen from a residence. The Alabama A = Represents the Chief's Favorite Football Team, but is also stolen.

The department initially asked for assistance identifying the woman before providing an update on Friday (April 29) confirming her name is "Donna" but her last name is not included in their database.