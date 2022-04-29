Alabama Police Seek Woman On Lawnmower Who Stole Crimson Tide Yard Sign

By Jason Hall

April 29, 2022

Photo: Flomaton Police Department

Police in Alabama for a woman who stole several items, including an Alabama Crimson Tide yard sign, and made her getaway on a lawnmower.

The Flomaton Police Department initially shared a photo of the woman driving the lawnmower with a wagon attached carrying several items.

"Little facts to provide to you: The Lawnmower she is riding = Reported Stolen from a residence," the department wrote. "The trailer she is pulling = Reported Stolen from a residence. The items in the trailer = Reported Stolen from a residence. The Alabama A = Represents the Chief's Favorite Football Team, but is also stolen.

The department initially asked for assistance identifying the woman before providing an update on Friday (April 29) confirming her name is "Donna" but her last name is not included in their database.

Do you know them? Please Share!!! If you have any information on this subject's identity, please notify us! Help us...

Posted by Flomaton Police Department on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

"We have identified her," the department posted. "The lawnmower case is winding down! We need your help identifying this lady. Her name is Donna, but we can't find her last name in our databases.

"If you have information in regards to her name, please contact us."

Update 08:29 04/29/2022: We have identified her. The lawnmower case is winding down! We need your help identifying...

Posted by Flomaton Police Department on Friday, April 29, 2022

The department also made a humorous reference to Flo Rida and T-Pain's hit song 'Low' in their initial post.

“She appears to be wearing possible apple bottom jeans, looks like slides with no fur. The whole Town of Flomaton is looking for heeerr," the department's Facebook page commented.

