Arizona Man Targeted By Scammers Pretending To Be Well-Known Bank

One Arizona man was targeted by scammers posing as USAA bank, reported AZ Family.

The scam started in Thomas Christansen's email. He explained, "On April 13, I received an email that stated there was a new person that had been added to my account." According to Christansen, the email appeared to be from USAA Federal Savings Bank. Since he hadn't added anyone to his account, he clicked the link.

Christansen said, "That’s when things sort of ran amuck. I can’t get in any way, shape, or form. They have taken it over completely. Whoever this is that is doing this has completely taken my bank account."

He called USAA for help, but experienced extremely long wait times. He said, "The first phone call, my wait time was eight and a half hours. The second one was 11 hours. And at this point, I don’t know what to do."

Stacey Nash, the senior vice president of USAA Federal Savings Bank, said that there has been an increase in imposter fraud targeting USAA members. This has resulted in the longer wait times.

Nash said in an interview, "It's despicable. The second you get an email, a text, or a phone call, be immediately just a little bit on guard or on alert because these criminals are going after consumers directly."