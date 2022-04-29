Country Star Opens New Coffee Shop & Music Venue In Middle Tennessee

Country music star Craig Campbell just opened his first coffee shop in his Middle Tennessee hometown.

Grindstone Cowboy Coffee Shop opened this month in Campbell's hometown of Eagleville in Rutherford County and promises more than just a cup of java. The shop, which the "Outskirts of Heaven" singer opened alongside his wife, Mindy Ellis Campbell, will also have a drive-thru, restaurant and bar as well as act as a music venue, per WKRN.

"Mindy and I share the love of coffee and music, and this has been a dream of ours for a long time," he said in a press release, adding, "We love this community, and want this to be a welcoming place for our friends, neighbors and visitors to have a great cup of coffee, good fellowship, wonderful music and maybe a drink or two."

Campbell announced plans to open the hometown cafe back last summer, setting an anticipated opening of sometime in 2022. It seems that they were able to stay on schedule as Grindstone Cowboy will hold its grand opening on Saturday (April 30).

He said at the time that they wanted to open the unique venue outside of Nashville because "it's home, it's where my babies were born ... we are part of the community."

"We knew we wanted Eagleville to be the flagship location," he said. "The big picture is to franchise and to offer families similar to ours the opportunity to have something like this. The focus is on rural America — not necessarily a play where you can go to a Starbucks."

Grindstone Cowboy's grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and will have plenty of family-friendly activities as well as live music from Campbell, Jason Sturgeon and more.