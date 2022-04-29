Olivia Wilde is reportedly still reeling after an "unthinkable" moment during her presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The actress/director was introducing her latest directorial project when she was served with legal papers from ex Jason Sudeikis. A source told Page Six, "Olivia was confused when she was handed the envelope, and she was even more confused when she opened it. “It seemed unthinkable to her, and it took a moment to set in, but as mortifying as it was, she did not want to give a reaction.”

The Booksmart director didn't let the awkward moment deter her presentation. Photos from the very moment she opened the manilla folder show she kept her emotions at bay while she was on stage in front of about 4,000 people at Caesars Palace on Tuesday night (April 26). “She was there to introduce a project that is near and dear to her heart, and for someone to try to take that moment from her — whether it be Jason, a process server or anyone else — was beyond inappropriate,” the source continued.